Dealer permit #5686

2024 Cadillac CT5-V

33,494 KM

Details Description Features

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Cadillac CT5-V

4dr Sdn | Local | One Owner | No Accidents |

12971863

2024 Cadillac CT5-V

4dr Sdn | Local | One Owner | No Accidents |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,494KM
VIN 1G6DV5RW3R0126246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Jet Black Accents
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Power Options

Power Rear Doors

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
airbag
front passenger/child presence detector

Interior

universal home remote
Adaptive remote start
ADAPTIVE

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio

Mechanical

Magnetic Ride Control

Additional Features

Rear
Visors
body-colour
Electric power steering
brakes
steering column
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
Tow Hook
Mirror
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Audio system feature
Wipers
front intermittent
Window
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Rainsense
Headlamp control
Brembo front
performance 4-wheel antilock
dual-stage frontal
power outside mirrors
includes easy exit driver seat
power tilt and telescoping
automatic on/off with tunnel detection
dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor
Express Up/Down
seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
rear split-folding
and power tilt and telescoping steering column (if equipped)
electronic limited-slip
Memory settings memory "presets" for 2 drivers
inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (PCJ) Platinum Package or (Y6L) Parking Package is ordered.)
Bose Performance Series Premium 15-speaker system
4-wheel disc. Unpainted rear calipers. (Front calipers are Black and include V-Series logo. (J6B) Blue calipers or (J6F) Red calipers (all 4 calipers) available.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

$69,998

204-774-4444

204-774-4444

2024 Cadillac CT5-V