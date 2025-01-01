Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

18,015 KM

Details Description Features

$65,891

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12303497

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

Luxury

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

Contact Seller

$65,891

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,015KM
VIN 1GYKPRRL3RZ112719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Sky Cool Gray with Santorini Blue accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F638BT
  • Mileage 18,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler
Intellibeam

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Memory Package
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Theft-deterrent system

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Safety

Airbags
Reverse Automatic Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Additional Features

liftgate
Visors
brakes
steering column
WINDOWS
Audio system
Illuminated
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
programmable
unauthorized entry
Wipers
front intermittent
automatic high beam on/off
Rainsense
driver 8-way power
includes garage door opener
Headlamp control
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
dual-zone automatic
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
dual-stage frontal
front passenger 8-way power
power tilt and telescoping
recalls two "presets" for power driver seat
seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
rear power with programmable memory height
automatic levelling system
outside mirrors and power tilt and telescoping steering column
power with Express-Up/Down on all
lower rear
AKG Studio 19-speaker system includes front row headrest speakers
17" front sliding caliper disc
18" rear sliding caliper disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 1 | Local | HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 1 | Local | HUD 35,117 KM $48,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus HS 250 h Premium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Lexus HS 250 h Premium 208,771 KM $11,391 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE 83,250 KM $19,821 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,891

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2024 Cadillac LYRIQ