2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

liftgate

Visors

brakes

steering column

WINDOWS

Audio system

Illuminated

driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

programmable

unauthorized entry

Wipers

front intermittent

automatic high beam on/off

Rainsense

driver 8-way power

includes garage door opener

Headlamp control

to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

dual-zone automatic

Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

dual-stage frontal

front passenger 8-way power

power tilt and telescoping

recalls two "presets" for power driver seat

seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection

rear power with programmable memory height

automatic levelling system

outside mirrors and power tilt and telescoping steering column

power with Express-Up/Down on all

lower rear

AKG Studio 19-speaker system includes front row headrest speakers

17" front sliding caliper disc