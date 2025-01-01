$5,200+ taxes & licensing
2024 CFMOTO NK
450
2024 CFMOTO NK
450
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$5,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 25017A
- Mileage 3,062 KM
Vehicle Description
Important Note About Payments Any payments displayed on this page are automatically generated by our system for cars, trucks, and vansour usual bread and butter. This 2024 CFMoto 450NK was taken in on trade and isnt part of our regular inventory. For accurate payment details or financing options, please contact us directly. Well give you the straight goods. Hey there, friend Welcome to Ride Times Payment Break Eventrunning now through June 30th. We know moneys tight, timings everything, and finding the right ride without getting stuck in a payment loop is no small task. Thats why were doing things differently. For a limited time, you can drive away today and make no payments for 90 days OACgiving you a true break when you need it most. Weve helped thousands of Manitobans do just thatand were ready to help you next. It Starts With the Right Vehicle We carry 80 to 120 hand-picked, safety-certified vehicles at all timesmost priced under $30,000. And yes, the good ones move fast. So if something catches your eye, dont waitwe only have one of most trims, and trade-in volume is slowing down across the province. Fresh inventory is getting harder to replace. Flexible FinancingBuilt Around You Your budget shouldnt hold you back from a reliable ride. Whether youre rebuilding credit, buying your first vehicle, or just looking to keep your payments low, weve got you covered with: -$0 down options -Fast approvals -No payments for 90 days OAC -Competitive rates even if your credit isnt perfect Plus, we offer top-dollar trade values, helping you unlock more equity from your current vehicle before its value drops further. Were Not Just Another Dealership Weve been proudly family-owned for 17+ years, built on trust, transparency, and doing right by our customers. Dont just take our word for itweve earned 1,000+ positive reviews from customers literally all over the world, and were just getting started. Youre Closer Than You Think Youre already here, reading this. Thats step one. Most of our buyers start by valuing their trade, browsing online, or just shooting us a text. From there, its simpleand youll have a real person helping you every step of the way. Drive With Confidence Every vehicle on our lot passes a full safety inspection, includes a detailed CarFax report, and is backed by our exclusive Oil 4 Life Programa Ride Time perk that keeps your ride running smoothly, long after youve driven off the lot. Whats Stopping You From Moving Forward Today? Were here to help you work through thatwithout pressure. But just a heads-up: our offers cant be held without a deposit, and with payment relief and top trade values, inventory is flying. Lets make this your easiest car-buying experience ever: -Text us at 204-813-6507 -Browse online at fast.ridetime.ca -Or chat with us anytime on Facebook Messenger m.me/ridetime Your next ride is waitingand right now, it comes with a payment break. DLR 4080 2024 CFMoto 450NK Big Attitude, Small Price Tag Looking for something fast, flashy, and flat-out fun? This 2024 CFMoto 450NK just rolled in on trade, and its turning heads for all the right reasons. If youre after a slick, modern naked bike that delivers performance without the premium price, this is your moment. Power That Delivers With a 449cc parallel-twin engine and a 270-degree crankshaft, this machine pushes out a punchy 50 horsepower at 9,500 RPM and 28.8 lb-ft of torque at 7,600 RPM. Whether you're cruising the city or tearing up twisty backroads, its got the guts to make every ride a thrill. Light, Nimble, and Built for Fun Weighing just 364 pounds, the 450NK is sharp on its feet. The 37mm upside-down forks up front and multi-link rear suspension give it a planted yet playful ride. Braking is tight and responsive, thanks to J.Juan components and full ABS coverage. Tech-Forward Cockpit The 5-inch TFT display is clean, crisp, and Bluetooth-enabled. Sync up your smartphone and keep your info front and center without distraction. Its intuitive, smart, and built for riders who expect more. Style with Purpose Inspired by its larger sibling, the 800NK, the 450NK leans into aggressive lines, a muscular stance, and a distinct LED headlight design. Its sporty without trying too hard and sleek without skipping function. Price and Availability We're offering this low-mileage gem for $5,200, and just like any rare findit wont last. No fees, no gimmicks, just real value on a seriously cool ride. Next Step If youre even thinking about it, nows the time. This isnt a bike we typically carry, and once its gone, its not coming back. Call, text, or drop by Ride Time today to check it out in person.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-272-6161