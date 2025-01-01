$35,932+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
RS AWD | Heated Seats | Only 12,000 Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$35,932
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Harvest Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 11,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD. With only 11,920 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission for efficient performance
- Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning for added safety
- Blind Zone Alert to help prevent collisions
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather
- Heated front seats for comfort during colder months
- Teen Driver technology to promote safe driving habits
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and style
Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience the Equinox RS for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff with any questions. Your next adventure awaits!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
