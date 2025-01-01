Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD. With only 11,920 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission for efficient performance - Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning for added safety - Blind Zone Alert to help prevent collisions - Remote Start for convenience in any weather - Heated front seats for comfort during colder months - Teen Driver technology to promote safe driving habits - Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and style Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience the Equinox RS for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff with any questions. Your next adventure awaits! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

11,920 KM

Details Description Features

$35,932

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

RS AWD | Heated Seats | Only 12,000 Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
12673380

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

RS AWD | Heated Seats | Only 12,000 Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12673380
  2. 12673380
Contact Seller
Sale

$35,932

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,920KM
VIN 3GNAXWEG7RL172266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harvest Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD. With only 11,920 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission for efficient performance
- Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning for added safety
- Blind Zone Alert to help prevent collisions
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather
- Heated front seats for comfort during colder months
- Teen Driver technology to promote safe driving habits
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and style

Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience the Equinox RS for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff with any questions. Your next adventure awaits!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
audio

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Keyless Start
All-Wheel Drive

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Manual
Visors
brakes
steering column
Dual-stage
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
driver and right front passenger
Tire
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
heated driver and front passenger
frontal
Thorax side-impact
driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system
covered
Headlamp control
front auxiliary
P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
roof-rail
push-button
rear split-folding with centre armrest
tilt and telescoping
phone interface and driver information centre controls
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD | Tech Pack | Moonroof | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD | Tech Pack | Moonroof | Local Vehicle 61,621 KM $48,986 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Expedition Platinum Max Heavy Duty Trailer Tow | Captain's Chairs | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Expedition Platinum Max Heavy Duty Trailer Tow | Captain's Chairs | Local Vehicle 112,884 KM $54,977 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Only 32,000 Kilometers | Accident Free | Very Clean Car ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Only 32,000 Kilometers | Accident Free | Very Clean Car ! 32,035 KM $29,814 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,932

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2024 Chevrolet Equinox