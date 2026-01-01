$24,646+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT Midnight Edition
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT Midnight Edition
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$24,646
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,870 KM
Vehicle Description
Midnight Edition ($1150) Black Name Plate Badges | Black Bowtie | Black Wheels | Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Wireless Apple Car Play & Android Auto | Heated Seats |
If you're looking for a well-equipped, practical sedan that doesn't compromise on comfort or technology, this 2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT is worth a serious look. With under 50,000 km on the clock, no reported accidents, and a long list of convenience and safety features, it delivers exceptional everyday value for commuters, families, and anyone who spends a lot of time behind the wheel.
- **49,870 km** Still well within its prime, with plenty of life ahead
- **No Reported Accidents** Clean history for added peace of mind
- **Remote Vehicle Starter** Start warming up (or cooling down) the cabin before you even step outside
- **Heated Front Seats & Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control** Everyone stays comfortable, no compromises
- **8-Way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Control** Dialed-in comfort for longer drives
- **10 Airbags + StabiliTrak Stability Control** Comprehensive safety coverage built in
- **Teen Driver Technology** A practical feature for households with new drivers, offering configurable limits and in-vehicle reporting
- **HD Rear Vision Camera & 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes** Confident, controlled driving in any situation
Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Malibu online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact us directly to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free whether you come see us in person or handle everything from home.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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204-837-5811