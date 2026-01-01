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Midnight Edition ($1150) Black Name Plate Badges | Black Bowtie | Black Wheels | Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Wireless Apple Car Play & Android Auto | Heated Seats | If youre looking for a well-equipped, practical sedan that doesnt compromise on comfort or technology, this 2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT is worth a serious look. With under 50,000 km on the clock, no reported accidents, and a long list of convenience and safety features, it delivers exceptional everyday value for commuters, families, and anyone who spends a lot of time behind the wheel. - **49,870 km** Still well within its prime, with plenty of life ahead - **No Reported Accidents** Clean history for added peace of mind - **Remote Vehicle Starter** Start warming up (or cooling down) the cabin before you even step outside - **Heated Front Seats & Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control** Everyone stays comfortable, no compromises - **8-Way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Control** Dialed-in comfort for longer drives - **10 Airbags + StabiliTrak Stability Control** Comprehensive safety coverage built in - **Teen Driver Technology** A practical feature for households with new drivers, offering configurable limits and in-vehicle reporting - **HD Rear Vision Camera & 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes** Confident, controlled driving in any situation Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Malibu online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact us directly to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free whether you come see us in person or handle everything from home. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

49,870 KM

Details Description Features

$24,646

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT Midnight Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14006013

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT Midnight Edition

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$24,646

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
49,870KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST6RF165523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Midnight Edition ($1150) Black Name Plate Badges | Black Bowtie | Black Wheels | Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Wireless Apple Car Play & Android Auto | Heated Seats |
If you're looking for a well-equipped, practical sedan that doesn't compromise on comfort or technology, this 2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT is worth a serious look. With under 50,000 km on the clock, no reported accidents, and a long list of convenience and safety features, it delivers exceptional everyday value for commuters, families, and anyone who spends a lot of time behind the wheel.

- **49,870 km** Still well within its prime, with plenty of life ahead
- **No Reported Accidents** Clean history for added peace of mind
- **Remote Vehicle Starter** Start warming up (or cooling down) the cabin before you even step outside
- **Heated Front Seats & Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control** Everyone stays comfortable, no compromises
- **8-Way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Control** Dialed-in comfort for longer drives
- **10 Airbags + StabiliTrak Stability Control** Comprehensive safety coverage built in
- **Teen Driver Technology** A practical feature for households with new drivers, offering configurable limits and in-vehicle reporting
- **HD Rear Vision Camera & 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes** Confident, controlled driving in any situation

Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Malibu online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact us directly to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free whether you come see us in person or handle everything from home.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System
HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera display is not HD with IOR audio system.)

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
AUXILIARY
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
Electric
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
Separate
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
rear-window
heated driver and front passenger
covered
rear 60/40 split-folding
8-way power driver
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$24,646

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 Chevrolet Malibu