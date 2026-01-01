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Sport Edition ($1150) Black Name Plate Badges | Black Bowtie Emblems | Black out Grille | Leather Wrapped Shift Knob | Black Wheels | Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Heated Seats | This 2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT Sport Edition brings a refined, comfort-focused driving experience to everyday life. With low fuel costs, a well-equipped interior, and smart safety technology, its a practical choice that doesnt compromise on comfort or convenience. Key Features: - Sport Edition package adds distinctive styling touches that set this Malibu apart from the standard trim - Dual-zone automatic climate control driver and passenger each set their own preferred temperature - Heated front seats ready for Manitoba winters - Remote vehicle starter system warm up the cabin before you even step outside - 8-way power drivers seat with lumbar control dialled-in comfort for daily commutes or longer drives - Teen Driver system configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for households with new drivers - 10 total airbags plus StabiliTrak stability control with traction control comprehensive, layered safety coverage - Excellent fuel economy 6.7 L/100 km highway on a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine means fewer stops at the pump No reported accidents, and just over 50,000 km on a 2024 model makes this a strong value in the used market. Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Prefer to talk it through first? Contact us directly were happy to answer any questions and walk you through your options. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

50,706 KM

Details Description Features

$23,854

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2024 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT Sport Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14008995

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT Sport Edition

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$23,854

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
50,706KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST9RF165435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,706 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Edition ($1150) Black Name Plate Badges | Black Bowtie Emblems | Black out Grille | Leather Wrapped Shift Knob | Black Wheels |

Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Heated Seats |
This 2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT Sport Edition brings a refined, comfort-focused driving experience to everyday life. With low fuel costs, a well-equipped interior, and smart safety technology, it's a practical choice that doesn't compromise on comfort or convenience.

Key Features:
- Sport Edition package adds distinctive styling touches that set this Malibu apart from the standard trim
- Dual-zone automatic climate control driver and passenger each set their own preferred temperature
- Heated front seats ready for Manitoba winters
- Remote vehicle starter system warm up the cabin before you even step outside
- 8-way power driver's seat with lumbar control dialled-in comfort for daily commutes or longer drives
- Teen Driver system configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for households with new drivers
- 10 total airbags plus StabiliTrak stability control with traction control comprehensive, layered safety coverage
- Excellent fuel economy 6.7 L/100 km highway on a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine means fewer stops at the pump

No reported accidents, and just over 50,000 km on a 2024 model makes this a strong value in the used market.

Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Prefer to talk it through first? Contact us directly we're happy to answer any questions and walk you through your options.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System
HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera display is not HD with IOR audio system.)

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
AUXILIARY
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
Electric
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
Separate
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
rear-window
heated driver and front passenger
covered
rear 60/40 split-folding
8-way power driver
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$23,854

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 Chevrolet Malibu