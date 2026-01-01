2024 Chevrolet Malibu

Stabilitrak

Visors

body-colour

MIRRORS

brakes

steering column

Door Locks

SEATS

LED

AUXILIARY

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

manual-folding

Seat

4-wheel disc

Electric

tilt and telescopic

driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

12-Volt

Separate

outside heated power-adjustable

rear child security

10 total

frontal and knee for driver and front passenger

rear-window

heated driver and front passenger

covered

rear 60/40 split-folding

8-way power driver

Headlamp control

automatic on and off

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob