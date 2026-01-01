$23,854+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT Sport Edition
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT Sport Edition
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$23,854
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,706 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Edition ($1150) Black Name Plate Badges | Black Bowtie Emblems | Black out Grille | Leather Wrapped Shift Knob | Black Wheels |
Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Heated Seats |
This 2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT Sport Edition brings a refined, comfort-focused driving experience to everyday life. With low fuel costs, a well-equipped interior, and smart safety technology, it's a practical choice that doesn't compromise on comfort or convenience.
Key Features:
- Sport Edition package adds distinctive styling touches that set this Malibu apart from the standard trim
- Dual-zone automatic climate control driver and passenger each set their own preferred temperature
- Heated front seats ready for Manitoba winters
- Remote vehicle starter system warm up the cabin before you even step outside
- 8-way power driver's seat with lumbar control dialled-in comfort for daily commutes or longer drives
- Teen Driver system configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for households with new drivers
- 10 total airbags plus StabiliTrak stability control with traction control comprehensive, layered safety coverage
- Excellent fuel economy 6.7 L/100 km highway on a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine means fewer stops at the pump
No reported accidents, and just over 50,000 km on a 2024 model makes this a strong value in the used market.
Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Prefer to talk it through first? Contact us directly we're happy to answer any questions and walk you through your options.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811