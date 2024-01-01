Menu
<strong>*** BLACK CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** 13.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE START!! ***</strong> Introducing the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT- the epitome of modern toughness and elegance! Built for those who demand more from their truck, the Silverado 1500 LT combines robust performance with sophisticated design. Its powerful engine and advanced trailering technology ensure youre ready for any challenge, while the refined cabin offers premium comfort and connectivity for every drive with features such as <strong>HEATED SEATS</strong>......<strong>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</strong>......<strong>13.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN</strong>......OnStar Services......<strong>APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO</strong>......WiFi Hotspot......myChevrolet......<strong>REMOTE START</strong>......Forward Collision Alert......Front Pedestrian Braking......<strong>LANE KEEPING ASSIST</strong>......Lane Departure Warning......Rear View Camera......<strong>STABILITRAK</strong> w/ Trailer Sway Control......Hill Start Assist......<strong>TRAILER PKG </strong>w/ Hitch Guidance......Rear Seat Reminder......<strong>DUAL-CLIMATE ZONE</strong>......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Rear-Window Defogger......Push-Button Engine Start......<strong>TONNEAU COVER</strong>......<strong>5.3L V8 </strong>Engine......Automatic Engine......<strong>17 INCH WHEELS </strong>w/ <strong>GRABBER GENERAL TIRES</strong>!!<br /><br />This vehicle comes with the original Owners Manual and only <strong>26,500 KILOMETERS</strong>!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

26,500 KM

Details Description Features

$68,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Used
26,500KM
VIN 1GCUDDED7RZ112540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10309WAV
  • Mileage 26,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BLACK CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** 13.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE START!! *** Introducing the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT- the epitome of modern toughness and elegance! Built for those who demand more from their truck, the Silverado 1500 LT combines robust performance with sophisticated design. Its powerful engine and advanced trailering technology ensure you're ready for any challenge, while the refined cabin offers premium comfort and connectivity for every drive with features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......13.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......OnStar Services......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......WiFi Hotspot......myChevrolet......REMOTE START......Forward Collision Alert......Front Pedestrian Braking......LANE KEEPING ASSIST......Lane Departure Warning......Rear View Camera......STABILITRAK w/ Trailer Sway Control......Hill Start Assist......TRAILER PKG w/ Hitch Guidance......Rear Seat Reminder......DUAL-CLIMATE ZONE......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Rear-Window Defogger......Push-Button Engine Start......TONNEAU COVER......5.3L V8 Engine......Automatic Engine......17 INCH WHEELS w/ GRABBER GENERAL TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 26,500 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500