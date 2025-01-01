$63,978+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST Z71 Package | 5.3L V8 | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 18,539 KM
Vehicle Description
Z71 Off Road Package | Power Up/Down Tail Gate | Dark Essentials Package | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging | Heated Steering Wheel |
Discover the power and versatility of this lightly used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. With only 18,539 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious Crew Cab with seating for 5
- Sleek Sterling Grey Metallic exterior
- Advanced safety features including StabiliTrak and Teen Driver mode
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- LED fog lamps for enhanced visibility
- Auto-locking rear differential for improved traction
Experience the Silverado difference today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Whether you're ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Visit our website or contact us directly to take the next step in making this impressive truck yours.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Dealer permit #4240
204-837-5811