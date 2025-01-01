Menu
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

18,539 KM

$63,978

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Z71 Package | 5.3L V8 | Local Trade

12199648

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Z71 Package | 5.3L V8 | Local Trade

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$63,978

+ taxes & licensing

18,539KM
VIN 1GCUDEED3RZ149204

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,539 KM

Z71 Off Road Package | Power Up/Down Tail Gate | Dark Essentials Package | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging | Heated Steering Wheel |
Discover the power and versatility of this lightly used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. With only 18,539 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious Crew Cab with seating for 5
- Sleek Sterling Grey Metallic exterior
- Advanced safety features including StabiliTrak and Teen Driver mode
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- LED fog lamps for enhanced visibility
- Auto-locking rear differential for improved traction

Experience the Silverado difference today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Whether you're ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Visit our website or contact us directly to take the next step in making this impressive truck yours.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Airbags

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Fog Lamps

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
Front
steering column
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
electric power steering (EPS) assist
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual tilt and telescoping

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500