Trailering Package | Off Road Suspension | Convenience Package | Leather Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel Experience the power and versatility of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST, a rugged workhorse designed for both on and off-road adventures. This lightly used truck offers the perfect blend of comfort and capability, making it an ideal choice for truck enthusiasts and daily drivers alike. Key Features: - Z71 Off-Road Package for enhanced performance in challenging terrains - 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD for impressive power and traction - Leather interior with heated seats and steering wheel for premium comfort - Advanced trailering package for confident towing - Convenience Package II for added luxury and functionality Dont miss out on this exceptional Silverado 1500 RST. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience it firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits seize the opportunity to own this versatile and powerful truck! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

19,025 KM

$64,965

+ taxes & licensing
12680628

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

Used
19,025KM
VIN 2GCUDEED3R1191929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
Front
steering column
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
electric power steering (EPS) assist
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual tilt and telescoping

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

