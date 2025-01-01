$64,965+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST 5.3L V8 | Z71 | Leather
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$64,965
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 19,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Trailering Package | Off Road Suspension | Convenience Package | Leather Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
Experience the power and versatility of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST, a rugged workhorse designed for both on and off-road adventures. This lightly used truck offers the perfect blend of comfort and capability, making it an ideal choice for truck enthusiasts and daily drivers alike.
Key Features:
- Z71 Off-Road Package for enhanced performance in challenging terrains
- 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD for impressive power and traction
- Leather interior with heated seats and steering wheel for premium comfort
- Advanced trailering package for confident towing
- Convenience Package II for added luxury and functionality
Don't miss out on this exceptional Silverado 1500 RST. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience it firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits seize the opportunity to own this versatile and powerful truck!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
