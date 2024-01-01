$89,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country | 2-year Maintenance Free |
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country | 2-year Maintenance Free |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Sale
$89,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,121KM
VIN 2GC1YREY5R1114304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Umber
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 52,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX |
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Driver memory recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only
Steering wheel, wrapped
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 Split rear seat with centre armrest, right, and left seat back storage, and under seat jack storage (Crew Cabs Only) Rear seat leather appointed (Rear seat features leather seating surfaces.)
Power outlet, interior, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Air filtration monitoring
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Transfer case, two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not included when (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine is ordered.)
Recovery hooks, front, Chrome
Exhaust, single, side
Safety
Airbags
Lane Departure Warning
Front and Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward collision alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Rear seat reminder
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
In-vehicle Trailering App, System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder, trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Trailer Camera Provisions and trailer viewing software
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System
Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Puddle Lamps
Intellibeam
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, standard
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
Bumper, rear (Body-colour.)
Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall
BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Tailgate, gate function power up/down with power lock and release (Not available with (QK2) Multi-Flex tailgate.)
Wipers, front rain-sensing
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, (U12) perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (ex...
Taillamps, LED with signature, animated (Certain vehicles built on or after May 29, 2023 will be forced to include (09X) LED Taillamps with Fixed Signature. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.)
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
$89,999
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet
204-837-5811
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500