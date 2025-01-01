Menu
Account
Sign In
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2024 Chevrolet Trax

11,420 KM

Details Description Features

$27,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Trax

1RS 1 OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle
13064525

2024 Chevrolet Trax

1RS 1 OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller

$27,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,420KM
VIN KL77LGE26RC083192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6EF73
  • Mileage 11,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Theft-deterrent system

Exterior

Spoiler

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Stability control system
HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera display is not HD with IOR audio system.)

Comfort

HEATED

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Visors
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
steering column
SEATS
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Electric
Tire
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
front intermittent
deep-tinted
non-variable ratio
spare
heated driver and front passenger
covered
rear 60/40 split-folding
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
tilt and telescoping
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Drivetrain
single-zone manual
Recovery hook
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Variable Speed
compact
225/55R18 all-season
reduced intensity low beam
frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2025 Infiniti QX80 SENSORY Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Infiniti QX80 SENSORY Accident Free 11,970 KM $100,992 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's 19,164 KM $37,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Titan SV Accident Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Titan SV Accident Free | 83,112 KM $39,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2024 Chevrolet Trax