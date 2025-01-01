2024 Chevrolet Trax

Rear

Steering

Stabilitrak

Visors

MIRRORS

brakes

Front

steering column

SEATS

LED

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

Tires

manual-folding

Seat

4-wheel disc

blackwall

Electric

Tire

Wipers

outside heated power-adjustable

rear-window electric

driver and front passenger vanity mirrors

front intermittent

deep-tinted

non-variable ratio

spare

heated driver and front passenger

covered

rear 60/40 split-folding

Headlamp control

automatic on and off

tilt and telescoping

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Drivetrain

single-zone manual

Recovery hook

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features

and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger

Variable Speed

compact

225/55R18 all-season

reduced intensity low beam