Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=75 data-end=153><strong> Dealer#4660</strong></p><p data-start=75 data-end=153>🚙 <strong data-start=78 data-end=148>2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS — Compact, Stylish & Packed with Features!</strong> 🚙</p><p data-start=155 data-end=315>Available now at <strong data-start=172 data-end=192>The Car Guy Inc.</strong>, this <strong data-start=199 data-end=226>2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS</strong> is a modern and versatile compact SUV, perfect for city driving or weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=317 data-end=647>Powered by a <strong data-start=330 data-end=356>1.2L 3-cylinder engine</strong> with <strong data-start=362 data-end=388>automatic transmission</strong> and <strong data-start=393 data-end=414>front-wheel drive</strong>, it offers excellent fuel efficiency and a smooth ride. Finished in a striking <strong data-start=494 data-end=537>blue exterior with black cloth interior</strong>, it comfortably seats <strong data-start=560 data-end=576>5 passengers</strong> and comes loaded with features for comfort, safety, and convenience.</p><p data-start=649 data-end=676><strong data-start=649 data-end=674>Key Features Include:</strong></p><ul data-start=677 data-end=989><li data-start=677 data-end=709><p data-start=679 data-end=709>Remote Start & Keyless Entry</p></li><li data-start=710 data-end=747><p data-start=712 data-end=747>Reverse Camera & Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=748 data-end=770><p data-start=750 data-end=770>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=771 data-end=803><p data-start=773 data-end=803>Sunroof / Moonroof & Spoiler</p></li><li data-start=804 data-end=838><p data-start=806 data-end=838>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=839 data-end=883><p data-start=841 data-end=883>AM/FM Radio with Vocal Assist Telematics</p></li><li data-start=884 data-end=930><p data-start=886 data-end=930>Cruise Control & Adjustable Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=931 data-end=966><p data-start=933 data-end=966>Air Conditioning & Rear Defrost</p></li><li data-start=967 data-end=989><p data-start=969 data-end=989>ABS & Side Airbags</p></li></ul><p data-start=991 data-end=1121>With only <strong data-start=1001 data-end=1014>39,300 KM</strong> this Trax 1RS is a reliable, fun, and practical SUV ready for its next owner.</p><p data-start=1123 data-end=1263>📍 <strong data-start=1126 data-end=1146>The Car Guy Inc.</strong><br data-start=1146 data-end=1149>2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB<br data-start=1179 data-end=1182>🕒 Open Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday: Closed</p><p data-start=1265 data-end=1340>📩 <strong data-start=1268 data-end=1338>Message us today to schedule a test drive or for more information!</strong></p>

2024 Chevrolet Trax

39,300 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr 1RS

Watch This Vehicle
13466868

2024 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr 1RS

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1768338186
  2. 1768338186
  3. 1768338187
  4. 1768338188
  5. 1768338187
  6. 1768338186
  7. 1768338186
  8. 1768338186
  9. 1768338187
  10. 1768338187
  11. 1768338186
  12. 1768338187
  13. 1768338186
  14. 1768338186
  15. 1768338186
  16. 1768338187
  17. 1768338186
  18. 1768338186
  19. 1768338186
  20. 1768338186
  21. 1768338187
  22. 1768338186
  23. 1768338186
  24. 1768338187
  25. 1768338186
  26. 1768338186
  27. 1768338186
  28. 1768338186
  29. 1768338186
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77LGE20RC044906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,300 KM

Vehicle Description

 Dealer#4660

🚙 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS — Compact, Stylish & Packed with Features! 🚙

Available now at The Car Guy Inc., this 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS is a modern and versatile compact SUV, perfect for city driving or weekend adventures.

Powered by a 1.2L 3-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it offers excellent fuel efficiency and a smooth ride. Finished in a striking blue exterior with black cloth interior, it comfortably seats 5 passengers and comes loaded with features for comfort, safety, and convenience.

Key Features Include:

  • Remote Start & Keyless Entry

  • Reverse Camera & Traction Control

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Sunroof / Moonroof & Spoiler

  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors

  • AM/FM Radio with Vocal Assist Telematics

  • Cruise Control & Adjustable Steering Wheel

  • Air Conditioning & Rear Defrost

  • ABS & Side Airbags

With only 39,300 KM this Trax 1RS is a reliable, fun, and practical SUV ready for its next owner.

📍 The Car Guy Inc.
2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
🕒 Open Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday: Closed

📩 Message us today to schedule a test drive or for more information!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 1RS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 1RS 39,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer AWD 4dr True North for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Chevrolet Blazer AWD 4dr True North 153,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 156,289 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2024 Chevrolet Trax