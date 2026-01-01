$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr 1RS
2024 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr 1RS
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
🚙 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS — Compact, Stylish & Packed with Features! 🚙
Available now at The Car Guy Inc., this 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS is a modern and versatile compact SUV, perfect for city driving or weekend adventures.
Powered by a 1.2L 3-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it offers excellent fuel efficiency and a smooth ride. Finished in a striking blue exterior with black cloth interior, it comfortably seats 5 passengers and comes loaded with features for comfort, safety, and convenience.
Key Features Include:
Remote Start & Keyless Entry
Reverse Camera & Traction Control
Heated Front Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof & Spoiler
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
AM/FM Radio with Vocal Assist Telematics
Cruise Control & Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning & Rear Defrost
ABS & Side Airbags
With only 39,300 KM this Trax 1RS is a reliable, fun, and practical SUV ready for its next owner.
📍 The Car Guy Inc.
2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
🕒 Open Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday: Closed
📩 Message us today to schedule a test drive or for more information!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-255-1297