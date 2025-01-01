Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2024 Dodge Grand Caravan

58,041 KM

Details Description Features

$38,419

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!

2024 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | No Accidents | NAV |

Watch This Vehicle
13143445

2024 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | No Accidents | NAV |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$38,419

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,041KM
VIN 2C4RC1ZG9RR168792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Alloy & Black St
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,041 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Lip Spoiler
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Tires: 235/65R17 BSW AS
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated TechnoLeather Leatherette Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$38,419

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2024 Dodge Grand Caravan