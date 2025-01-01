Menu
2024 Ford Bronco

Big Bend Sasquatch Package | Hard Top | Accident Free

2024 Ford Bronco

34,056 KM

$46,924

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco

Big Bend Sasquatch Package | Hard Top | Accident Free

12901292

2024 Ford Bronco

Big Bend Sasquatch Package | Hard Top | Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$46,924

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,056KM
VIN 1FMDE7AH4RLA11302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the rugged adventure of the 2024 Ford Bronco Big Bend! This lightly used SUV combines iconic style with modern capability, perfect for both urban explorers and off-road enthusiasts.

Key Features:
- Sasquatch Package for enhanced off-road performance
- Hard Top for versatility in all weather conditions
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- 4WD with 2.3L 4-cylinder engine for power and efficiency
- Spacious interior with seating for 5
- Ford Co-Pilot360 for advanced safety features
- Deep tinted glass and all-terrain tires for style and function

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional Ford Bronco. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Ford to experience the thrill firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to start your Bronco adventure!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
50-50 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P255/75R17 A/T -inc: full size spare tire w/TPMS

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

