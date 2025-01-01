$46,924+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco
Big Bend Sasquatch Package | Hard Top | Accident Free
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$46,924
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the rugged adventure of the 2024 Ford Bronco Big Bend! This lightly used SUV combines iconic style with modern capability, perfect for both urban explorers and off-road enthusiasts.
Key Features:
- Sasquatch Package for enhanced off-road performance
- Hard Top for versatility in all weather conditions
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- 4WD with 2.3L 4-cylinder engine for power and efficiency
- Spacious interior with seating for 5
- Ford Co-Pilot360 for advanced safety features
- Deep tinted glass and all-terrain tires for style and function
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional Ford Bronco. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Ford to experience the thrill firsthand.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award.
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Birchwood Ford
