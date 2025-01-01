Menu
Come see this 2024 Ford Bronco Outer Banks **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco has the following options: EQUIPMENT GROUP 312A MID PACKAGE, ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD), Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18 Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: Black high gloss-painted, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, and Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2024 Ford Bronco

12,589 KM

$56,741

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks **New Arrival**

13049153

2024 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$56,741

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,589KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE8BHXRLB09058

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Dark Space Grey/Navy Pier
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,589 KM

Come see this 2024 Ford Bronco Outer Banks **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco has the following options: EQUIPMENT GROUP 312A MID PACKAGE, ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD), Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: Black high gloss-painted, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, and Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
Driver Restriction Features
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD)
Front collision mitigation
EQUIPMENT GROUP 312A MID PACKAGE
Driver Monitoring
DARK SPACE GREY/NAVY PIER HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat 8-way front passenger seat and second row armrest w/2 beverage holders
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: trail control and trail turn assist (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

2024 Ford Bronco