2024 Ford Bronco
2024 Ford Bronco
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Dark Space Grey/Navy Pier
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2024 Ford Bronco Outer Banks **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco has the following options: EQUIPMENT GROUP 312A MID PACKAGE, ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD), Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: Black high gloss-painted, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, and Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Capital Ford Winnipeg
