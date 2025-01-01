$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco
Badlands 2 Door 4x4 **New Arrival**
2024 Ford Bronco
Badlands 2 Door 4x4 **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2024 Ford Bronco Badlands 2 Door 4x4 **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco comes equipped with these options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Upfitter Switches, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Manual -inc: granny gear and crank in gear function and Hill Descent Control, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-772-2411