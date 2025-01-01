2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Menu
Recent Arrival!

| One Owner, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 3.80 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Body-Coloured Door Handles, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 400A, Evasive Steering Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Knee airbag, Leather-Trimmed 2-Tone Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Drivers Seat & Sideview Mirror, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unique Style Cloth Htd Sport Contour Bucket Seats, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 17 Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.

Shadow Black 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands CLEAN CAR FAX ONE OWNER 4WD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

11,498 KM

$47,918

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands CLEAN CAR FAX ONE OWNER

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands CLEAN CAR FAX ONE OWNER

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$47,918

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,498KM
VIN 3FMCR9D92RRF42483

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 11,498 KM

Recent Arrival!

| One Owner, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 3.80 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Body-Coloured Door Handles, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 400A, Evasive Steering Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Knee airbag, Leather-Trimmed 2-Tone Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Driver's Seat & Sideview Mirror, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unique Style Cloth Htd Sport Contour Bucket Seats, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 17 Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.

Shadow Black 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands CLEAN CAR FAX ONE OWNER 4WD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

2024 Ford Bronco Sport