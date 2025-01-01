Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2024 Ford Edge SEL. This lightly used SUV offers the latest technology and comfort features, making it an ideal choice for families and adventure seekers alike. Key Highlights: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers - Power Liftgate for easy cargo access - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for added safety - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity - Voice-activated dual-zone climate control - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking Experience the Ford Edge SEL for yourself. Schedule a test drive today or start your purchase online. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle to fit your lifestyle. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a nearly new Ford Edge with all the latest features and technology. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2024 Ford Edge

24,708 KM

Details Description Features

$42,767

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | Accident Free | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle
12453573

2024 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | Accident Free | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12453573
  2. 12453573
Contact Seller
Sale

$42,767

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,708KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96RBB18364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dune
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2024 Ford Edge SEL. This lightly used SUV offers the latest technology and comfort features, making it an ideal choice for families and adventure seekers alike.

Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for added safety
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

Experience the Ford Edge SEL for yourself. Schedule a test drive today or start your purchase online. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle to fit your lifestyle. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a nearly new Ford Edge with all the latest features and technology.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE AWD | Leather | Navigation | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Fusion SE AWD | Leather | Navigation | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers 127,630 KM $19,877 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Local Vehicle | Accident Free | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Local Vehicle | Accident Free | Low Kilometers 22,170 KM $32,877 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning LARIAT Extended Range | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning LARIAT Extended Range | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers 5,300 KM $74,970 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,767

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2024 Ford Edge