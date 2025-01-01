$42,767+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Edge
SEL AWD | Accident Free | Heated Seats | Heated Steering
2024 Ford Edge
SEL AWD | Accident Free | Heated Seats | Heated Steering
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$42,767
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Dune
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 24,708 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2024 Ford Edge SEL. This lightly used SUV offers the latest technology and comfort features, making it an ideal choice for families and adventure seekers alike.
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for added safety
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Experience the Ford Edge SEL for yourself. Schedule a test drive today or start your purchase online. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle to fit your lifestyle. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a nearly new Ford Edge with all the latest features and technology.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555