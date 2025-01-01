Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2024 Ford Edge SE AWD. With just 12,863 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value for the savvy driver. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all weather conditions - Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for enhanced safety - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking - Voice-activated dual-zone climate control - 18 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels - Sleek Agate Black Metallic exterior At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Ready to make this Ford Edge yours? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your perfect ride awaits! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2024 Ford Edge

12,863 KM

Details Description Features

$38,787

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Edge

SE AWD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle
12476635

2024 Ford Edge

SE AWD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale

$38,787

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,863KM
VIN 2FMPK4G98RBB19264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2024 Ford Edge SE AWD. With just 12,863 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value for the savvy driver.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all weather conditions
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for enhanced safety
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control
- 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
- Sleek Agate Black Metallic exterior

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Ready to make this Ford Edge yours? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your perfect ride awaits!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW
Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2024 Ford Edge SE AWD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford Edge SE AWD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers 12,863 KM $38,787 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0 Liter | 302a Sport Pack | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0 Liter | 302a Sport Pack | Heated Seats 95,370 KM $50,877 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers 74,810 KM $23,870 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,787

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2024 Ford Edge