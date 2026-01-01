$29,651+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Edge
SE AWD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle
2024 Ford Edge
SE AWD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$29,651
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,366 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2024 Ford Edge SE AWD. With only 49,366 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in various conditions
- Accident-free and locally owned, ensuring peace of mind
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for enhanced safety
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for comfort
- 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels for a sleek look
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or have questions, our team is here to assist you. Schedule a test drive today and discover why the Ford Edge SE is the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this versatile and reliable SUV.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555