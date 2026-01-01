Menu
Used
49,366KM
VIN 2FMPK4G92RBA20326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2024 Ford Edge SE AWD. With only 49,366 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in various conditions
- Accident-free and locally owned, ensuring peace of mind
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for enhanced safety
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for comfort
- 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels for a sleek look

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or have questions, our team is here to assist you. Schedule a test drive today and discover why the Ford Edge SE is the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this versatile and reliable SUV.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW
Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

