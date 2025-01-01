$37,977+ tax & licensing
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 19,241 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free | Heated Steering | Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this lightly used 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line. Boasting a sleek Agate Black Metallic exterior, this SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience.
Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Heated steering wheel for comfort in colder months
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation
- 18" Rock Metallic Painted Aluminum wheels
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat for optimal comfort
Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today. Whether you're ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to take the next step towards owning this exceptional Ford Escape ST-Line.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Vehicle Features
