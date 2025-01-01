Menu
Accident Free | Heated Steering | Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this lightly used 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line. Boasting a sleek Agate Black Metallic exterior, this SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience. Key Features: - Accident-free history for peace of mind - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control - Heated steering wheel for comfort in colder months - Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility - Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation - 18 Rock Metallic Painted Aluminum wheels - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning - 8-Way Power Driver Seat for optimal comfort Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today. Whether youre ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to take the next step towards owning this exceptional Ford Escape ST-Line. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
19,241KM
VIN 1FMCU9MN2RUB38846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free | Heated Steering | Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this lightly used 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line. Boasting a sleek Agate Black Metallic exterior, this SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience.

Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Heated steering wheel for comfort in colder months
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation
- 18" Rock Metallic Painted Aluminum wheels
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat for optimal comfort

Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today. Whether you're ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to take the next step towards owning this exceptional Ford Escape ST-Line.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Braking

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Wing Spoiler
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Rock Metallic Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
up/down
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft
power lumbar and power recline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

