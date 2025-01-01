Menu
2024 Ford Escape

28,092 KM

$35,922

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape

PHEV plug In Hybrid | Moonroof | Premium Package | Local Vehicle

12914423

2024 Ford Escape

PHEV plug In Hybrid | Moonroof | Premium Package | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$35,922

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,092KM
VIN 1FMCU0E1XRUA04240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the future of SUVs with this 2024 Ford Escape PHEV! This gently used vehicle combines eco-friendly performance with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the environmentally conscious driver who doesn't want to compromise on comfort or style.

- Plug-in Hybrid powertrain for exceptional fuel economy (5.6 Le/100 km city, 6.3 Le/100 km highway)
- Premium Package with moonroof for an elevated driving experience
- Connected Navigation system with voice activation for effortless journeys
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go for stress-free commutes
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for enhanced safety
- Heated leatherette steering wheel and heated front seats for year-round comfort
- 18" Machined-Face Magnetic Aluminum wheels for a stylish look

Ready to embrace the future of driving? Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Ford. Our team is standing by to answer any questions and guide you through our seamless purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that's as forward-thinking as you are. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us to start your journey with this exceptional Ford Escape PHEV.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Centering
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Machined-Face Magnetic Aluminum -inc: painted pockets

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
11 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
3.3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 14.4 kWh Capacity
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

2024 Ford Escape