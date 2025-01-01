$35,922+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
PHEV plug In Hybrid | Moonroof | Premium Package | Local Vehicle
2024 Ford Escape
PHEV plug In Hybrid | Moonroof | Premium Package | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$35,922
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,092 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the future of SUVs with this 2024 Ford Escape PHEV! This gently used vehicle combines eco-friendly performance with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the environmentally conscious driver who doesn't want to compromise on comfort or style.
- Plug-in Hybrid powertrain for exceptional fuel economy (5.6 Le/100 km city, 6.3 Le/100 km highway)
- Premium Package with moonroof for an elevated driving experience
- Connected Navigation system with voice activation for effortless journeys
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go for stress-free commutes
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for enhanced safety
- Heated leatherette steering wheel and heated front seats for year-round comfort
- 18" Machined-Face Magnetic Aluminum wheels for a stylish look
Ready to embrace the future of driving? Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Ford. Our team is standing by to answer any questions and guide you through our seamless purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that's as forward-thinking as you are. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us to start your journey with this exceptional Ford Escape PHEV.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
