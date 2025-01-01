$35,891+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
ST-Line
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$35,891
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,573KM
VIN 1FMCU9MN6RUA54108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 6720
- Mileage 13,573 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Remote Buying Options
