Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Ford Escape

10,136 KM

Details Features

$29,971

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Escape

Active CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle
13137391

2024 Ford Escape

Active CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 13137391
  2. 13137391
  3. 13137391
  4. 13137391
Contact Seller

$29,971

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,136KM
VIN 1FMCU0GNXRUA31194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 6760
  • Mileage 10,136 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2024 Ford Edge ST for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford Edge ST 13,304 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 100,177 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Accord Sedan Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 72,211 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,971

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2024 Ford Escape