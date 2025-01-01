$29,971+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
2024 Ford Escape
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$29,971
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,136KM
VIN 1FMCU0GNXRUA31194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 6760
- Mileage 10,136 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
