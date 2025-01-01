$55,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Ford Explorer
Timberline LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER
2024 Ford Explorer
Timberline LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,531KM
VIN 1FMSK8JH3RGA11418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 6618
- Mileage 44,531 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 4WD, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 3.58 Torsen Limited Slip Rear Axle, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 800A Standard Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated ActiveX Trimmed Captain's Chairs, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Folding Heated Sideview Mirrors, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Third Row PowerFold Fold Flat Seats, Tilt steering wheel, Timberline Technology Package, Traction control, Trip computer, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 High Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.
Agate Black Metallic 2024 Ford Explorer Timberline LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER 4WD 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 4WD, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 3.58 Torsen Limited Slip Rear Axle, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 800A Standard Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated ActiveX Trimmed Captain's Chairs, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Folding Heated Sideview Mirrors, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Third Row PowerFold Fold Flat Seats, Tilt steering wheel, Timberline Technology Package, Traction control, Trip computer, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 High Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.
Agate Black Metallic 2024 Ford Explorer Timberline LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER 4WD 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 7.3 L DEVCT NA PFI V8 ENGINE 68,528 KM $57,483 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SE 38,274 KM $28,577 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 129,629 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Call Dealer
204-284-XXXX(click to show)
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2024 Ford Explorer