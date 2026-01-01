$53,926+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
XLT 5.0 Liter | Sport Pack | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !
2024 Ford F-150
XLT 5.0 Liter | Sport Pack | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$53,926
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 26,340 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is a local trade-in packing a 5.0L V8, Sport Pack, and 4WD capability a proven workhorse that's equally at home on the job site or the open highway. With just 26,340 km on the clock, you're getting a late-model truck with plenty of life left and features that matter to drivers who actually use their truck.
- 5.0L V8 engine with 4WD serious towing and hauling capability for work or weekend adventure
- Sport Pack equipped adds aggressive styling details that set this F-150 apart from a base trim
- Low kilometers (26,340 km) on a 2024 model recent vintage with minimal wear
- BLIS Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Coverage essential for towing safely
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite includes Reverse Camera, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, and Collision Mitigation front and rear
- Voice-Activated Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control comfort for driver and passenger regardless of conditions
- FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot keep your crew or your crew cab connected on the go
- Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control ready to hitch up and haul from day one
Birchwood Ford makes it easy to take the next step. Reserve this F-150 online, start your purchase from home, or visit us in person to book a test drive our team is here to answer any questions and get you behind the wheel. Explore your options anytime at birchwoodford.ca.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555