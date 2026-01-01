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This 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is a local trade-in packing a 5.0L V8, Sport Pack, and 4WD capability a proven workhorse thats equally at home on the job site or the open highway. With just 26,340 km on the clock, youre getting a late-model truck with plenty of life left and features that matter to drivers who actually use their truck. - 5.0L V8 engine with 4WD serious towing and hauling capability for work or weekend adventure - Sport Pack equipped adds aggressive styling details that set this F-150 apart from a base trim - Low kilometers (26,340 km) on a 2024 model recent vintage with minimal wear - BLIS Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Coverage essential for towing safely - Ford Co-Pilot360 suite includes Reverse Camera, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, and Collision Mitigation front and rear - Voice-Activated Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control comfort for driver and passenger regardless of conditions - FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot keep your crew or your crew cab connected on the go - Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control ready to hitch up and haul from day one Birchwood Ford makes it easy to take the next step. Reserve this F-150 online, start your purchase from home, or visit us in person to book a test drive our team is here to answer any questions and get you behind the wheel. Explore your options anytime at birchwoodford.ca. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2024 Ford F-150

26,340 KM

Details Description Features

$53,926

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0 Liter | Sport Pack | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
14524405

2024 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0 Liter | Sport Pack | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14524405
  2. 14524405
Contact Seller
Sale

$53,926

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
26,340KM
VIN 1FTFW3L50RKE88546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,340 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is a local trade-in packing a 5.0L V8, Sport Pack, and 4WD capability a proven workhorse that's equally at home on the job site or the open highway. With just 26,340 km on the clock, you're getting a late-model truck with plenty of life left and features that matter to drivers who actually use their truck.

- 5.0L V8 engine with 4WD serious towing and hauling capability for work or weekend adventure
- Sport Pack equipped adds aggressive styling details that set this F-150 apart from a base trim
- Low kilometers (26,340 km) on a 2024 model recent vintage with minimal wear
- BLIS Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Coverage essential for towing safely
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite includes Reverse Camera, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, and Collision Mitigation front and rear
- Voice-Activated Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control comfort for driver and passenger regardless of conditions
- FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot keep your crew or your crew cab connected on the go
- Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control ready to hitch up and haul from day one

Birchwood Ford makes it easy to take the next step. Reserve this F-150 online, start your purchase from home, or visit us in person to book a test drive our team is here to answer any questions and get you behind the wheel. Explore your options anytime at birchwoodford.ca.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$53,926

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2024 Ford F-150