$74,970+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning
LARIAT Extended Range | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning
LARIAT Extended Range | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$74,970
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F65E31
- Mileage 5,300 KM
Vehicle Description
511A | Clean Carproof | Local Truck | Accident Free | Dual EMotor - Ext Battery
Experience the future of trucks with this nearly-new 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning! This used electric powerhouse offers cutting-edge technology and impressive capabilities with only 5,300 km on the odometer.
Key Features:
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for superior traction
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking and maneuvering
- Collision Mitigation with front, rear, and intersection assist
- Heated leather steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals for comfort
- Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control
- Illuminated running boards for easy access
Take the next step in your electric vehicle journey! Reserve your test drive today and experience the power and innovation of the F-150 Lightning. Our team at Birchwood Ford is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive evolution contact us now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555