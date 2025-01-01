Menu
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning

LARIAT Extended Range | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

511A | Clean Carproof | Local Truck | Accident Free | Dual EMotor - Ext Battery Experience the future of trucks with this nearly-new 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning! This used electric powerhouse offers cutting-edge technology and impressive capabilities with only 5,300 km on the odometer. Key Features: - Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for superior traction - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity - Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking and maneuvering - Collision Mitigation with front, rear, and intersection assist - Heated leather steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals for comfort - Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control - Illuminated running boards for easy access Take the next step in your electric vehicle journey! Reserve your test drive today and experience the power and innovation of the F-150 Lightning. Our team at Birchwood Ford is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive evolution contact us now! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

$74,970 + tax & licensing

Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555

Dealer permit #4454

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning

5,300 KM

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
5,300KM
VIN 1FTVW5L70RWG18262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F65E31
  • Mileage 5,300 KM

Vehicle Description

511A | Clean Carproof | Local Truck | Accident Free | Dual EMotor - Ext Battery
Experience the future of trucks with this nearly-new 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning! This used electric powerhouse offers cutting-edge technology and impressive capabilities with only 5,300 km on the odometer.

Key Features:
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for superior traction
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking and maneuvering
- Collision Mitigation with front, rear, and intersection assist
- Heated leather steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals for comfort
- Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control
- Illuminated running boards for easy access

Take the next step in your electric vehicle journey! Reserve your test drive today and experience the power and innovation of the F-150 Lightning. Our team at Birchwood Ford is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive evolution contact us now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist

Interior

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Illuminated running boards
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Alloy Dark Carbonized Grey
Integrated Tailgate Step

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BLUECRUISE 1.3 (90-DAY TRIAL)
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
13 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and2.033 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

