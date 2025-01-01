Menu
Experience the thrill of American muscle with this lightly used 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium! With only 2,483 km on the odometer, this Oxford White beauty is practically new and ready for its next adventure. - 2.3L 4-cylinder EcoBoost engine for the perfect balance of power and efficiency - Active Valve Exhaust for that signature Mustang growl - Premium interior with Black Onyx upholstery - Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert - FordPass Connect mobile hotspot for seamless connectivity - Automatic highbeams and rain-sensing wipers for enhanced visibility - Rear-wheel drive for classic sports car handling Dont miss your chance to own this barely-broken-in Mustang! Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the exhilaration for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this iconic pony car. Reserve your spot behind the wheel now! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

2024 Ford Mustang

2,483 KM

Details Description Features

$44,814

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Leather | Active Valve Exhaust | Only 2500 Kilometers !

12563147

2024 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Leather | Active Valve Exhaust | Only 2500 Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$44,814

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,483KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH2R5133080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of American muscle with this lightly used 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium! With only 2,483 km on the odometer, this Oxford White beauty is practically new and ready for its next adventure.

- 2.3L 4-cylinder EcoBoost engine for the perfect balance of power and efficiency
- Active Valve Exhaust for that signature Mustang growl
- Premium interior with Black Onyx upholstery
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert
- FordPass Connect mobile hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Automatic highbeams and rain-sensing wipers for enhanced visibility
- Rear-wheel drive for classic sports car handling

Don't miss your chance to own this barely-broken-in Mustang! Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the exhilaration for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this iconic pony car. Reserve your spot behind the wheel now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Rear-wheel drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$44,814

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2024 Ford Mustang