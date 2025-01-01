$44,814+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium Leather | Active Valve Exhaust | Only 2500 Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$44,814
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 2,483 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of American muscle with this lightly used 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium! With only 2,483 km on the odometer, this Oxford White beauty is practically new and ready for its next adventure.
- 2.3L 4-cylinder EcoBoost engine for the perfect balance of power and efficiency
- Active Valve Exhaust for that signature Mustang growl
- Premium interior with Black Onyx upholstery
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert
- FordPass Connect mobile hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Automatic highbeams and rain-sensing wipers for enhanced visibility
- Rear-wheel drive for classic sports car handling
Don't miss your chance to own this barely-broken-in Mustang! Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the exhilaration for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this iconic pony car. Reserve your spot behind the wheel now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Birchwood Ford
204-661-9555