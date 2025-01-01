$51,542+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon
Elevation Upgraded Convenience & Preferred Packages
2024 GMC Canyon
Elevation Upgraded Convenience & Preferred Packages
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$51,542
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged capability with the 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation! This lightly used truck combines power and practicality for your adventures.
Key Features:
- 4WD with 2.7L 4-cylinder engine for robust performance
- Trailering Package for enhanced towing capabilities
- Accident-free history ensures peace of mind
- Deep-tinted glass and all-terrain tires for a bold look
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to experience the Canyon Elevation firsthand. Schedule a test drive today and explore our flexible financing options. Let us help you find the ideal truck for your lifestyle!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-837-5811