Experience rugged capability with the 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation! This lightly used truck combines power and practicality for your adventures. Key Features: - 4WD with 2.7L 4-cylinder engine for robust performance - Trailering Package for enhanced towing capabilities - Accident-free history ensures peace of mind - Deep-tinted glass and all-terrain tires for a bold look - StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to experience the Canyon Elevation firsthand. Schedule a test drive today and explore our flexible financing options. Let us help you find the ideal truck for your lifestyle! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2024 GMC Canyon

42,616 KM

$51,542

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon

Elevation Upgraded Convenience & Preferred Packages

12898286

2024 GMC Canyon

Elevation Upgraded Convenience & Preferred Packages

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$51,542

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,616KM
VIN 1GTP6BEK3R1217956

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,616 KM

Experience rugged capability with the 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation! This lightly used truck combines power and practicality for your adventures.

Key Features:
- 4WD with 2.7L 4-cylinder engine for robust performance
- Trailering Package for enhanced towing capabilities
- Accident-free history ensures peace of mind
- Deep-tinted glass and all-terrain tires for a bold look
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to experience the Canyon Elevation firsthand. Schedule a test drive today and explore our flexible financing options. Let us help you find the ideal truck for your lifestyle!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Theft-deterrent system

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

brakes
Front
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Black Recovery Hooks
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
spare P265/70R17SL all-season
mounted audio controls
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
265/65R18SL all-terrain
to help encourage safe driving behaviour.
rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
black wall

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$51,542

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 GMC Canyon