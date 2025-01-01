2024 GMC Canyon

Advanced Voice Recognition

Multi-Touch Display

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

in-vehicle apps

personalized profiles for infotainment and vehicle settings

includes colour touch-screen

Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones

11.3" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Google built in

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (Included and only available with (PCW) Canyon Pro Safety.)

Automatic Emergency Braking (Included and only available with (PCW) Canyon Pro Safety.)