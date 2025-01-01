Menu
If Batman drove a truck, it might be this one. Local one owner trade, premium condition, loaded with great features. This is a must see. Experience the power and versatility of the 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation! This rugged truck combines style with capability, offering a perfect blend of comfort and performance for your daily adventures. Key Features: - Sleek Onyx Black exterior with Jet Black interior - 4WD capability for enhanced traction and control - Powerful 2.7 L engine with automatic transmission - 11.3 diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System - Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility - Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision Alert - Heated front seats for added comfort - Power sunroof for an open-air experience With only 15,619 km on the odometer when traded, this Canyon is ready for its next journey.

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
15,619KM
  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

If Batman drove a truck, it might be this one. Local one owner trade, premium condition, loaded with great features. This is a must see.
Experience the power and versatility of the 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation! This rugged truck combines style with capability, offering a perfect blend of comfort and performance for your daily adventures.

Key Features:
- Sleek Onyx Black exterior with Jet Black interior
- 4WD capability for enhanced traction and control
- Powerful 2.7 L engine with automatic transmission
- 11.3" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision Alert
- Heated front seats for added comfort
- Power sunroof for an open-air experience

With only 15,619 km on the odometer when traded, this Canyon is ready for its next journey. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience this impressive truck firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and feature-packed GMC Canyon!
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Advanced Voice Recognition
Multi-Touch Display
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
in-vehicle apps
personalized profiles for infotainment and vehicle settings
includes colour touch-screen
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
11.3" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Google built in
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (Included and only available with (PCW) Canyon Pro Safety.)
Automatic Emergency Braking (Included and only available with (PCW) Canyon Pro Safety.)
Forward Collision Alert (Included and only available with (PCW) Canyon Pro Safety.)

