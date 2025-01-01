$51,120+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon
Elevation No Accidents | Local Trade
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$51,120
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6FJCH
- Mileage 15,619 KM
Vehicle Description
If Batman drove a truck, it might be this one. Local one owner trade, premium condition, loaded with great features. This is a must see.
Experience the power and versatility of the 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation! This rugged truck combines style with capability, offering a perfect blend of comfort and performance for your daily adventures.
Key Features:
- Sleek Onyx Black exterior with Jet Black interior
- 4WD capability for enhanced traction and control
- Powerful 2.7 L engine with automatic transmission
- 11.3" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision Alert
- Heated front seats for added comfort
- Power sunroof for an open-air experience
With only 15,619 km on the odometer when traded, this Canyon is ready for its next journey. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience this impressive truck firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and feature-packed GMC Canyon!
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Winnipeg Jaguar
204-452-8030