2024 GMC Sierra 2500

Check out this 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Ultimate **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 2500HD comes equipped with these options: Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Wipers, front rain-sensing, Winter Grille Cover, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 20 (50.8 cm) Ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels with gloss black inserts with Black painted pockets. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Ultimate **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 2500HD comes equipped with these options: Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Wipers, front rain-sensing, Winter Grille Cover, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) Ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels with gloss black inserts with Black painted pockets. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

