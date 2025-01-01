$32,506+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
SI Sedan Manual Certified | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Wireless phone charger
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$32,506
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F6A83V
- Mileage 68,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of driving with the 2024 Honda Civic Si Sedan! This sporty and efficient car offers a perfect blend of performance and comfort, ideal for enthusiasts who love manual transmission and a responsive ride.
- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with FWD and 6-speed manual transmission
- Rev-match control and 3-mode drive system for a customized driving experience
- Sonic Grey Pearl exterior for a sleek, modern look
- Heated front sport seats for comfort in all seasons
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Blind Spot Information
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
- Wireless phone charger for convenient connectivity
Ready to feel the excitement of the Civic Si? Visit Birchwood Honda West today to take this certified pre-owned gem for a test drive. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this fantastic vehicle. Book your appointment now and experience the Honda difference!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
204-888-2277