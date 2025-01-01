Menu
Experience the thrill of driving with the 2024 Honda Civic Si Sedan! This sporty and efficient car offers a perfect blend of performance and comfort, ideal for enthusiasts who love manual transmission and a responsive ride. - 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with FWD and 6-speed manual transmission - Rev-match control and 3-mode drive system for a customized driving experience - Sonic Grey Pearl exterior for a sleek, modern look - Heated front sport seats for comfort in all seasons - Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Blind Spot Information - Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility - Wireless phone charger for convenient connectivity Ready to feel the excitement of the Civic Si? Visit Birchwood Honda West today to take this certified pre-owned gem for a test drive. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this fantastic vehicle. Book your appointment now and experience the Honda difference! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2024 Honda Civic

68,425 KM

Details Description Features

$32,506

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Civic

SI Sedan Manual Certified | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Wireless phone charger

13165703

2024 Honda Civic

SI Sedan Manual Certified | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Wireless phone charger

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$32,506

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,425KM
VIN 2HGFE1E55RH080279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F6A83V
  • Mileage 68,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of driving with the 2024 Honda Civic Si Sedan! This sporty and efficient car offers a perfect blend of performance and comfort, ideal for enthusiasts who love manual transmission and a responsive ride.

- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with FWD and 6-speed manual transmission
- Rev-match control and 3-mode drive system for a customized driving experience
- Sonic Grey Pearl exterior for a sleek, modern look
- Heated front sport seats for comfort in all seasons
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Blind Spot Information
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
- Wireless phone charger for convenient connectivity

Ready to feel the excitement of the Civic Si? Visit Birchwood Honda West today to take this certified pre-owned gem for a test drive. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this fantastic vehicle. Book your appointment now and experience the Honda difference!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
ADAPTIVE
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P235/40R18 91W All-Season
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: rev-match control and 3-mode drive system (normal
sport and individual)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$32,506

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2024 Honda Civic