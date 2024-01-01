Menu
Account
Sign In
Yes, the km are really that low! We have a story to tell, so please call for details or a walk around video! Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this low-mileage 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L. This gem boasts an accident-free history and is ready to impress with its advanced features and comfortable ride. Key Highlights: - Crystal Black Pearl exterior with a sleek black interior - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and control - Power sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience - Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Blind Spot Information - Dual-zone automatic climate control - Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options Experience the quality and innovation of Honda for yourself. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase journey online. Our team at Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless buying process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new CR-V with incredibly low kilometers! Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2024 Honda CR-V

7,875 KM

Details Description Features

$44,817

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda CR-V

EX-L | No Accidents | Local

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Honda CR-V

EX-L | No Accidents | Local

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$44,817

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,875KM
VIN 2HKRS4H70RH113988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5V6NH
  • Mileage 7,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes, the km are really that low! We have a story to tell, so please call for details or a walk around video!
Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this low-mileage 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L. This gem boasts an accident-free history and is ready to impress with its advanced features and comfortable ride.

Key Highlights:
- Crystal Black Pearl exterior with a sleek black interior
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and control
- Power sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Blind Spot Information
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options

Experience the quality and innovation of Honda for yourself. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase journey online. Our team at Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless buying process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new CR-V with incredibly low kilometers!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.64 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,175 kgs
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection and remote engine start
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Drive-by-Wire Throttle System, Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System and (normal, econ, snow) 3-mode drive system

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory and 8-way power adjustment including 2-way power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L | No Accidents | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Honda CR-V EX-L | No Accidents | Local 7,875 KM $44,817 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai SL | New Tires | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Qashqai SL | New Tires | Local Trade 46,007 KM $24,239 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC300 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC300 34,645 KM $51,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,817

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2024 Honda CR-V