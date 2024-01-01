$44,817+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V
EX-L | No Accidents | Local
2024 Honda CR-V
EX-L | No Accidents | Local
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$44,817
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5V6NH
- Mileage 7,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Yes, the km are really that low! We have a story to tell, so please call for details or a walk around video!
Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this low-mileage 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L. This gem boasts an accident-free history and is ready to impress with its advanced features and comfortable ride.
Key Highlights:
- Crystal Black Pearl exterior with a sleek black interior
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and control
- Power sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Blind Spot Information
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options
Experience the quality and innovation of Honda for yourself. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase journey online. Our team at Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless buying process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new CR-V with incredibly low kilometers!
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
204-452-8030