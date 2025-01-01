Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2024 Honda CR-V

7,900 KM

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V

LX-B Low KM's | Local | One Owner

12339030

2024 Honda CR-V

LX-B Low KM's | Local | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,900KM
VIN 2HKRS4H26RH107231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Econ
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 1 USB A and 1 USB C front USB charge/data ports
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System and (normal
snow) 3-mode drive system
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7" colour touchscreen audio w/4 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2024 Honda CR-V