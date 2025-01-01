Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2024 Honda CR-V

29,493 KM

Details Description Features

$41,994

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda CR-V

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12876056

2024 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 12876056
  2. 12876056
  3. 12876056
  4. 12876056
Contact Seller

$41,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,493KM
VIN 2HKRS4H52RH115885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F6AYDE
  • Mileage 29,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor (CTM)/Low Speed Braking Control
HondaLink Emergency Sos Capability

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment including 2-way power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Econ
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7" colour touchscreen audio w/6 speakers
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 1 USB A and 1 USB C front USB charge/data ports
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System and (normal
snow) 3-mode drive system
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

Used 2024 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Honda CR-V Sport 29,493 KM $41,994 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum 76,760 KM $57,215 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Nissan Kicks SV 32,707 KM $23,657 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,994

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2024 Honda CR-V