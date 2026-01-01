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Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Clean CARFAX | Low KM | If youre after a fuel-efficient SUV that doesnt compromise on comfort or capability, this 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring delivers on every front. With low kilometres, a clean accident history, and a local trade-in pedigree, this Crystal Black Pearl AWD hybrid is ready for its next chapter. Key Features: - Hybrid powertrain with fuel economy of 6.0L/100km city and 6.9L/100km highway real savings at the pump - All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Control System and 4-mode drive system (Sport, Normal, Econ, Snow) - Heated front bucket seats with drivers 8-way power adjustment including power lumbar, plus passenger 4-way power - Drivers seat position memory for a personalized driving experience every time - Dual-zone automatic climate control for individual comfort front to back - Panoramic-style 1st row sunroof with tilt and slide functionality - Heated leather steering wheel with cruise and distance-pacing (Traffic Stop-Go) controls - Comprehensive safety suite: Blind Spot Information System, Collision Mitigation Front & Rear, Driver Monitoring Alert, Traffic Jam Assist, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, and Back-Up Camera This is a well-equipped hybrid SUV that suits active families and commuters who value efficiency, technology, and long-term reliability. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or contact us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to book a test drive. Visit us at birchwoodchevrolet.ca or reach out directly our team is here to make the process straightforward and hassle-free. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

42,535 KM

Details Description Features

$41,890

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Touring LOCAL TRADE | HYBRID

Watch This Vehicle
14280518

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Touring LOCAL TRADE | HYBRID

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$41,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,535KM
VIN 2HKRS6H99RH204884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Clean CARFAX | Low KM |
If you're after a fuel-efficient SUV that doesn't compromise on comfort or capability, this 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring delivers on every front. With low kilometres, a clean accident history, and a local trade-in pedigree, this Crystal Black Pearl AWD hybrid is ready for its next chapter.

Key Features:
- Hybrid powertrain with fuel economy of 6.0L/100km city and 6.9L/100km highway real savings at the pump
- All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Control System and 4-mode drive system (Sport, Normal, Econ, Snow)
- Heated front bucket seats with driver's 8-way power adjustment including power lumbar, plus passenger 4-way power
- Driver's seat position memory for a personalized driving experience every time
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for individual comfort front to back
- Panoramic-style 1st row sunroof with tilt and slide functionality
- Heated leather steering wheel with cruise and distance-pacing (Traffic Stop-Go) controls
- Comprehensive safety suite: Blind Spot Information System, Collision Mitigation Front & Rear, Driver Monitoring Alert, Traffic Jam Assist, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, and Back-Up Camera

This is a well-equipped hybrid SUV that suits active families and commuters who value efficiency, technology, and long-term reliability.

Ready to take the next step? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or contact us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to book a test drive. Visit us at birchwoodchevrolet.ca or reach out directly our team is here to make the process straightforward and hassle-free.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory and 8-way power adjustment including 2-way power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Econ
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Normal
Transmission: Electric-CVT -inc: Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
(sport
snow) 4-mode drive system and steering wheel-mounted deceleration paddle selectors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$41,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid