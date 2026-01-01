$41,890+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Touring LOCAL TRADE | HYBRID
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Touring LOCAL TRADE | HYBRID
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$41,890
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Clean CARFAX | Low KM |
If you're after a fuel-efficient SUV that doesn't compromise on comfort or capability, this 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring delivers on every front. With low kilometres, a clean accident history, and a local trade-in pedigree, this Crystal Black Pearl AWD hybrid is ready for its next chapter.
Key Features:
- Hybrid powertrain with fuel economy of 6.0L/100km city and 6.9L/100km highway real savings at the pump
- All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Control System and 4-mode drive system (Sport, Normal, Econ, Snow)
- Heated front bucket seats with driver's 8-way power adjustment including power lumbar, plus passenger 4-way power
- Driver's seat position memory for a personalized driving experience every time
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for individual comfort front to back
- Panoramic-style 1st row sunroof with tilt and slide functionality
- Heated leather steering wheel with cruise and distance-pacing (Traffic Stop-Go) controls
- Comprehensive safety suite: Blind Spot Information System, Collision Mitigation Front & Rear, Driver Monitoring Alert, Traffic Jam Assist, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, and Back-Up Camera
This is a well-equipped hybrid SUV that suits active families and commuters who value efficiency, technology, and long-term reliability.
Ready to take the next step? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or contact us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to book a test drive. Visit us at birchwoodchevrolet.ca or reach out directly our team is here to make the process straightforward and hassle-free.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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204-837-5811