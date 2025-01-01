Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Hyundai Elantra

81,403 KM

Details

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Watch This Vehicle
12428277

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,403KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG6RU666409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Atlas White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25146
  • Mileage 81,403 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Toyota Corolla CE 163,672 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid 151,971 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Work Truck for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Work Truck 44,884 KM $47,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai Elantra