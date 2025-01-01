Menu
Experience the future of electric mobility with this lightly used 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Preferred LR Ultimate. This cutting-edge EV combines style, performance, and advanced technology for an unparalleled driving experience. - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction - Impressive 77.4 kWh battery capacity for extended range - Fast charging capabilities (10.9 kW onboard charger) - Luxurious interior with heated and ventilated front seats - Advanced Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) for enhanced safety - Panoramic fixed glass sunroof for an open, airy cabin - Head-Up Display for convenient information access

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
18,652KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Evasion Assist
Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2)

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Illuminated Entry
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Remote Start

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 255/45R20
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Glass Vision Sunroof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Aero Alloy

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 239kW Electric Motor

Additional Features

SPORT
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette seating surfaces
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 tweeters
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power/Regen
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Traction Battery Level
Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Normal
1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 77.4 kWh Capacity
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Charge Port Door
8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Power Rear Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
snow)
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: paddle shifters w/regenerative braking
column-type shift knob
integrated memory system (IMS) and driver seat relaxion function
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/10.9 kW Onboard Charger
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver and passenger seat w/2-way lumbar support
shift-by-wire and drive mode select (eco
Junction Crossing
Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go + Machine Learning
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 12.3" infotainment touchscreen
navigation w/traffic flow and incident data
8-speaker Bose premium audio w/external amp
2 front-door-mounted speakers
2 rear speakers
centre front speaker and subwoofer
Bluetooth w/multiple device connection (up to two devices)
USB connectivity and BlueLink connected car system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

