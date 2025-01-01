$53,991+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Preferred Luxury Pkg | Certified | 3.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$53,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6BEP8
- Mileage 18,652 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the future of electric mobility with this lightly used 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Preferred LR Ultimate. This cutting-edge EV combines style, performance, and advanced technology for an unparalleled driving experience.
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Impressive 77.4 kWh battery capacity for extended range
- Fast charging capabilities (10.9 kW onboard charger)
- Luxurious interior with heated and ventilated front seats
- Advanced Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) for enhanced safety
- Panoramic fixed glass sunroof for an open, airy cabin
- Head-Up Display for convenient information access
Discover the Ioniq 5's potential today! Visit Birchwood Hyundai, Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer, to schedule a test drive or explore our transparent online purchasing options. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless buying experience.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
204-633-2420