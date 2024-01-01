Menu
Account
Sign In
Dealer permit #4423

2024 Hyundai KONA

16 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai KONA

Essential The Newest Used Car You May Ever See!

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Hyundai KONA

Essential The Newest Used Car You May Ever See!

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 11498039
  2. 11498039
  3. 11498039
Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16KM
VIN KM8HACAB5RU173211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F5NEPH
  • Mileage 16 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
47 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
6.052 AXLE RATIO
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 1,925 kgs (4,244 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC 16-Valve Inline 4-Cylinder -inc: idle stop and go
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: shift-by-cable and drive mode select

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Bluelink+ Tracker System

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Tires: P215/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, Blue Link connected car system, 12.3" touchscreen audio display (ccNC Lite), 3-amp USB-C power/data outlet, sha...

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2020 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec IN-COMING - Fresh trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec IN-COMING - Fresh trade 67,170 KM $33,223 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred Special Edition Certified | 4.99% Available - In-coming for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred Special Edition Certified | 4.99% Available - In-coming 64,258 KM $27,441 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available - In-Coming for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai KONA Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available - In-Coming 32,334 KM $30,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai KONA