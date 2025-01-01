Menu
2024 Hyundai KONA

7,358 KM

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA

Essential Certified | 3.99% Available

12131268

2024 Hyundai KONA

Essential Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,358KM
VIN KM8HA3AB9RU093636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BlueLink
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Tires: P215/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT)
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC 16-Valve Inline 4-Cylinder -inc: idle stop and go

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Blue Link Connected car system
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
3-amp USB-C power/data outlet
shark-fin antenna and OTA software updates
wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability
12.3" touchscreen audio display (ccNC Lite)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2024 Hyundai KONA