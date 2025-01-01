Menu
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423

2024 Hyundai KONA

7,329 KM

Details Description Features

$41,981

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available

12514090

2024 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$41,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,329KM
VIN KM8HE3A60RU010814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Sage Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F664TT
  • Mileage 7,329 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BlueLink
Surround View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist/Junction Turning/Lane Oncoming Detection

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Illuminated Entry
Perimeter Alarm
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P215/60R17 AS

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/10.8 kW Onboard Charger and 6.1 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Engine: 150 kW Electric Motor -inc: 64.8 kWh battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette seat trim
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Wireless Device Charging (for Supported Devices)
Bluetooth hands-free phone
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: paddle shifters for regenerative braking
Front dual 3-amp USB-C outlets (1x Power/Data & 1x Power)
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 3-step heating
8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/driver 2-way power lumbar support and height adjustable front passenger seat
drive mode selection and shift-by-wire
Radio: BOSE AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio Sy -inc: 8 speakers and external amplifier
12.3" colour touchscreen w/on-board navigation
rear dual 3-amp USB-C outlets (2x power) and shark-fin antenna

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$41,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2024 Hyundai KONA