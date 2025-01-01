Menu
2024 Hyundai KONA

10,771 KM

$38,534

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA

N Line Ultimate Local | One Owner | Certified | 3.99% Available

12731559

2024 Hyundai KONA

N Line Ultimate Local | One Owner | Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$38,534

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,771KM
VIN KM8HECA39RU113316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour META BLUE W/ABYSS BLACK ROOF
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BlueLink
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and height adjustable front passenger's seat
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability

Convenience

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P235/45R19 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
column-mounted Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters and drive mode select

