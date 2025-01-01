$38,534+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA
N Line Ultimate Local | One Owner | Certified | 3.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
Used
10,771KM
VIN KM8HECA39RU113316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour META BLUE W/ABYSS BLACK ROOF
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,771 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BlueLink
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Interior
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and height adjustable front passenger's seat
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability
Convenience
Clock
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P235/45R19 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
column-mounted Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters and drive mode select
