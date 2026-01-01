$25,990+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA
Essential Certified | 4.99% Available | FWD
2024 Hyundai KONA
Essential Certified | 4.99% Available | FWD
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 22,695 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2024 Hyundai Kona Essential in Cyber Grey is a smart, well-equipped compact SUV backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned status giving you extra peace of mind at no added cost. With just 22,695 km on the odometer and a 4.99% financing rate available, it's a practical and stylish choice for city commuters and weekend adventurers alike.
- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 4.99% financing available
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) and FWD
- Heated front bucket seats (3-step) with 6-way adjustable driver's seat
- Proximity key with push-button start and smart device remote engine start
- 12.3" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and HD Audio
- Advanced safety suite: Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Monitoring Alert, Collision Mitigation Front & Rear
- 17" aluminum wheels with all-season tires
- Fuel-efficient at 6.7 L/100 km highway great for daily driving
We'd love to help you take the next step. Reserve this Kona online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year. Reach out with any questions and we'll get back to you quickly, pressure-free. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-633-2420