Menu
Account
Sign In
Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! This 2024 Hyundai Kona Essential in Cyber Grey is a smart, well-equipped compact SUV backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned status giving you extra peace of mind at no added cost. With just 22,695 km on the odometer and a 4.99% financing rate available, its a practical and stylish choice for city commuters and weekend adventurers alike. - Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 4.99% financing available - 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) and FWD - Heated front bucket seats (3-step) with 6-way adjustable drivers seat - Proximity key with push-button start and smart device remote engine start - 12.3 touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and HD Audio - Advanced safety suite: Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Monitoring Alert, Collision Mitigation Front & Rear - 17 aluminum wheels with all-season tires - Fuel-efficient at 6.7 L/100 km highway great for daily driving Wed love to help you take the next step. Reserve this Kona online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year. Reach out with any questions and well get back to you quickly, pressure-free. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2024 Hyundai KONA

22,695 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai KONA

Essential Certified | 4.99% Available | FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14167909

2024 Hyundai KONA

Essential Certified | 4.99% Available | FWD

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 14167909
  3. 14167909
  4. 14167909
  5. 14167909
  6. 14167909
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
22,695KM
VIN KM8HA3ABXRU093614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2024 Hyundai Kona Essential in Cyber Grey is a smart, well-equipped compact SUV backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned status giving you extra peace of mind at no added cost. With just 22,695 km on the odometer and a 4.99% financing rate available, it's a practical and stylish choice for city commuters and weekend adventurers alike.

- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 4.99% financing available
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) and FWD
- Heated front bucket seats (3-step) with 6-way adjustable driver's seat
- Proximity key with push-button start and smart device remote engine start
- 12.3" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and HD Audio
- Advanced safety suite: Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Monitoring Alert, Collision Mitigation Front & Rear
- 17" aluminum wheels with all-season tires
- Fuel-efficient at 6.7 L/100 km highway great for daily driving

We'd love to help you take the next step. Reserve this Kona online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year. Reach out with any questions and we'll get back to you quickly, pressure-free. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Manual air conditioning
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BlueLink
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Tires: P215/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT)
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC 16-Valve Inline 4-Cylinder -inc: idle stop and go

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Blue Link Connected car system
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
3-amp USB-C power/data outlet
shark-fin antenna and OTA software updates
wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability
12.3" touchscreen audio display (ccNC Lite)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2024 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 5.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 5.99% Available 12,751 KM $54,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Local | AWD | Leather | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Local | AWD | Leather | Remote Start 77,868 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai KONA N Line Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai KONA N Line Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available 28,130 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2024 Hyundai KONA