Clean CARFAX! No Accidents! Local Vehicle! Low Kilometers! Key Features - All Wheel Drive - Blind View Monitor - Rearview Camera - Dual Sunroofs - Second Row Fixed Wide Panel - Heads Up Display - Apple Carplay - Premium Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces - Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Rapid Wireless Charing Pad - Ventilated Second Row Seats Safety Features - Remote Smart Parking Assist - Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse - Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist With Pedestrian, Cyclist, Junction Turning And Junction Crossing Detection - Highway Driving Assist 2 - Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Driver Attention Warning - Lane Following Assit And More! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

10,622 KM

Details Description Features

$59,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
10,622KM
VIN KM8R5DGE1RU717221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX! No Accidents!
Local Vehicle!
Low Kilometers!
Key Features

- All Wheel Drive
- Blind View Monitor
- Rearview Camera
- Dual Sunroof's - Second Row Fixed Wide Panel
- Heads Up Display
- Apple Carplay
- Premium Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Rapid Wireless Charing Pad
- Ventilated Second Row Seats

Safety Features

- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse
- Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist With Pedestrian, Cyclist, Junction Turning And Junction Crossing Detection
- Highway Driving Assist 2
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Driver Attention Warning
- Lane Following Assit

And More!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Transmission w/HD Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,663 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6 -inc: Idle Stop & Go (ISG)

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
BlueLink
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection Junction Crossing

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Bluelink+ Connected Car Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Premium Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
power recline
Power Fold Into Floor
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select
paddle shifters and shift-by-wire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Hyundai PALISADE