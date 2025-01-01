Menu
Dealer permit #4423

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

21,000 KM

$53,991

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available

12615304

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$53,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,000KM
VIN 5NMP5DGL2RH021999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 21" x 8.5J Calligraphy Black Alloy
Tires: P245/45R21 All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
HD Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC I4 -inc: Idle Stop and Go (ISG)

Additional Features

SPORT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seating surfaces
ECO
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Fixed Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
SiriusXM
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
BlueLink Connected Car System
snow
Quantum Logic surround sound
MUD
Smart
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire
paddle shifters and drive mode select (comfort
sand)
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start And Smart Device Proximity Key
Clari-Fi music restoration
8-way power front passenger seat w/height adjuster
premium front relaxation seats and driver Integrated Memory System (IMS)
Radio: Infotainment Audio System -inc: 12.3" display screen
Bose premium audio w/12 speakers including subwoofer
OTA over-the-air software updates and USB outlets
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors w/Rear Camera Remote Automatic Parking
Front Cross Traffic Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe