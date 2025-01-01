Menu
Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
28,330KM
VIN KM8JCCDE0RU300285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titan Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend AWD! With only 28,330 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and reliability.

Key Features:
- Powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- 10.25" touchscreen with navigation and smartphone integration
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Dual-zone automatic climate control

Experience the Hyundai difference at Birchwood Hyundai, Manitoba's #1 Hyundai dealer. Whether you're ready to reserve, start your purchase, or have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and see why the Tucson is the perfect companion for your adventures!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Tires: 235/65R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
BlueLink connected vehicle system
Mode
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/XM Audio system -inc: 6 speakers
10.25" wide touchscreen w/onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) and steering wheel controls including audio controls w/volume
seek and Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

