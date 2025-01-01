$37,991+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Trend Certified | 3.99% Available
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Trend Certified | 3.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$37,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titan Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend AWD! With only 28,330 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and reliability.
Key Features:
- Powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- 10.25" touchscreen with navigation and smartphone integration
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
Experience the Hyundai difference at Birchwood Hyundai, Manitoba's #1 Hyundai dealer. Whether you're ready to reserve, start your purchase, or have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and see why the Tucson is the perfect companion for your adventures!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-633-2420