Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2024 Hyundai TUCSON. Despite being gently used, this vehicle offers cutting-edge features and impressive performance that rival brand new models. Key Highlights: - Accident-free history for peace of mind - Advanced safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist - Luxurious interior with heated and ventilated front seats - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy driving experience - Adaptive cruise control for comfortable long drives - Smart liftgate for convenient cargo access - All-wheel drive capability for enhanced traction Experience the Hyundai difference today! Visit Birchwood Hyundai online or in person to schedule a test drive. Our transparent pricing and flexible shopping options ensure youll find the perfect TUCSON to fit your lifestyle. Dont miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new vehicle with all the latest features contact us now! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2024 Hyundai Tucson

20,448 KM

Details Description Features

$45,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
12898310

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 12898310
  2. 12898310
  3. 12898310
  4. 12898310
  5. 12898310
Contact Seller

$45,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,448KM
VIN KM8JDDD25RU227827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2024 Hyundai TUCSON. Despite being gently used, this vehicle offers cutting-edge features and impressive performance that rival brand new models.

Key Highlights:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Advanced safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Luxurious interior with heated and ventilated front seats
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy driving experience
- Adaptive cruise control for comfortable long drives
- Smart liftgate for convenient cargo access
- All-wheel drive capability for enhanced traction

Experience the Hyundai difference today! Visit Birchwood Hyundai online or in person to schedule a test drive. Our transparent pricing and flexible shopping options ensure you'll find the perfect TUCSON to fit your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new vehicle with all the latest features contact us now!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Illuminated Entry
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC I4 -inc: continuously variable valve duration and engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response and button-type Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power/Regen
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Traction Battery Level
Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
BlueLink connected vehicle system
Mode
10.25" wide touchscreen w/onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) and steering wheel controls including audio controls w/volume
seek and Bluetooth
Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/XM Premium Audio Sys -inc: 8 speakers
driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS) for seat position and 8-way power adjustable front passenger's seat
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
10.6 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
1.7 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 13.8 kWh Capacity
Keyfob Window Activation and Keyfob Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available 60,851 KM $50,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Low KM's 23,750 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available 16,456 KM $54,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2024 Hyundai Tucson