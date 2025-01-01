$41,980+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$41,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,031 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the future of SUVs with this gently used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate. With just 32,031 km on the odometer, this vehicle offers exceptional value and cutting-edge technology.
Key highlights:
- Advanced hybrid powertrain for impressive fuel economy
- All-wheel drive capability for confident handling
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel
- Adaptive cruise control for stress-free highway driving
- Blind-spot collision avoidance for enhanced safety
- 360-degree camera system for effortless parking
- Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this Tucson Hybrid for a test drive, start your purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium hybrid SUV that combines efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
