Experience the future of SUVs with this gently used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate. With just 32,031 km on the odometer, this vehicle offers exceptional value and cutting-edge technology. Key highlights: - Advanced hybrid powertrain for impressive fuel economy - All-wheel drive capability for confident handling - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel - Adaptive cruise control for stress-free highway driving - Blind-spot collision avoidance for enhanced safety - 360-degree camera system for effortless parking - Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this Tucson Hybrid for a test drive, start your purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium hybrid SUV that combines efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Dealer permit #4423

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

32,031 KM

$41,980

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available

13074676

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$41,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,031KM
VIN KM8JCCD14RU137539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,031 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Emergency Sos Capability

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Clock

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC I4 -inc: continuously variable valve duration and engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response and button-type Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
BlueLink connected vehicle system
Mode
10.25" wide touchscreen w/onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) and steering wheel controls including audio controls w/volume
seek and Bluetooth
Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/XM Premium Audio Sys -inc: 8 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

