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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! If youre looking for a capable, fuel-efficient hybrid SUV thats loaded with premium technology and safety features, this 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury in Ash Black is a compelling option. As a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle with low kilometres and a lease return, it comes with added peace of mind at no extra cost plus 3.99% financing available. - Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 3.99% financing available - Low mileage lease return at just 45,055 km - AWD Hybrid powertrain with impressive 6.3L/100km city fuel economy - Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade for both rows - Bose Premium Audio with 10.25 touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto - Heated leatherette front bucket seats with 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and lumbar support - Comprehensive driver assistance suite: Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Monitoring, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance - Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Proximity Key, and Power Liftgate for everyday convenience Ready to take the next step? Reserve this Tucson Hybrid online, start your purchase through our transparent buy-from-home process, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year. Reach out with any questions and well be happy to provide additional photos, information, or a personalized video. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

45,055 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury | Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available |

Watch This Vehicle
14493907

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury | Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

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Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
45,055KM
VIN KM8JCCD10RU144360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
If you're looking for a capable, fuel-efficient hybrid SUV that's loaded with premium technology and safety features, this 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury in Ash Black is a compelling option. As a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle with low kilometres and a lease return, it comes with added peace of mind at no extra cost plus 3.99% financing available.

- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 3.99% financing available
- Low mileage lease return at just 45,055 km
- AWD Hybrid powertrain with impressive 6.3L/100km city fuel economy
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade for both rows
- Bose Premium Audio with 10.25" touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Heated leatherette front bucket seats with 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and lumbar support
- Comprehensive driver assistance suite: Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Monitoring, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Proximity Key, and Power Liftgate for everyday convenience

Ready to take the next step? Reserve this Tucson Hybrid online, start your purchase through our transparent buy-from-home process, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year. Reach out with any questions and we'll be happy to provide additional photos, information, or a personalized video. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Emergency Sos Capability

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC I4 -inc: continuously variable valve duration and engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response and button-type Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity

Additional Features

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ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
BlueLink connected vehicle system
Mode
10.25" wide touchscreen w/onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) and steering wheel controls including audio controls w/volume
seek and Bluetooth
Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/XM Premium Audio Sys -inc: 8 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-XXXX

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204-633-2420

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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid