$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury | Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available |
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury | Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available |
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 45,055 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
If you're looking for a capable, fuel-efficient hybrid SUV that's loaded with premium technology and safety features, this 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury in Ash Black is a compelling option. As a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle with low kilometres and a lease return, it comes with added peace of mind at no extra cost plus 3.99% financing available.
- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 3.99% financing available
- Low mileage lease return at just 45,055 km
- AWD Hybrid powertrain with impressive 6.3L/100km city fuel economy
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade for both rows
- Bose Premium Audio with 10.25" touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Heated leatherette front bucket seats with 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and lumbar support
- Comprehensive driver assistance suite: Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Monitoring, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Proximity Key, and Power Liftgate for everyday convenience
Ready to take the next step? Reserve this Tucson Hybrid online, start your purchase through our transparent buy-from-home process, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year. Reach out with any questions and we'll be happy to provide additional photos, information, or a personalized video. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Birchwood Hyundai
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204-633-2420